Republican launches bid for Arkansas land commissioner post

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second Republican has launched a bid for Arkansas state land commissioner.

Alex Ray on Wednesday announced he's seeking the GOP nomination next year for the post currently held by John Thurston. Thurston, a Republican, is serving his second term and running for secretary of state next year.

Ray, who is 28, is a business development leader at Johnson Controls and lives in Saline County. Tommy Land, a Heber Springs businessman, announced last year he was running for land commissioner. Shaun Hubanks has announced he's seeking the Democratic nomination.

The land commissioner oversees the disposition of tax-delinquent property and grants mineral leases on state-owned land.