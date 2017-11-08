Replacements elected for vacant Missouri legislative seats

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican House Majority Leader Mike Cierpiot has been elected to the Missouri Senate.

Cierpiot (SEER'-poy) won a special election Tuesday to fill former Sen. Will Kraus' vacant seat. The Lee's Summit Republican resigned in July after the governor appointed him to the State Tax Commission.

Cierpiot defeated Democrat Hillary Shields and independent Jacob Turk to win the Kansas City-area seat. He vastly overspent his opponents, dropping more than $400,000 according to the latest spending records. He had help from the Republican Missouri Senate Campaign Committee and the Missouri Alliance for Freedom.

Voters also chose Democrat Barbara Washington to replace former Democratic Rep. Randy Dunn in representing part of Kansas City. Republican Herman Morse was elected to fill a southeast Missouri seat vacated by former Republican Rep. Tila Hubrecht.