Record growth for Jonesboro in 2017

Record breaking growth expected for Jonesboro. Mayor Harold Perrin projects that city will see over 200-million-dollars in building permits this year….that would set records. Last year, the city approved over 180-million dollars in permits.

He says Jonesboro is approaching the status of becoming the state’s fourth largest city. At 81 square miles, Jonesboro is twice as big as North Little Rock.

During the State of the City address, Mayor Perrin told about upcoming projects. Some of this year’s projects in Jonesboro include the railroad overpass at Highland Drive and Matthews Avenue. Rights of way are being acquired and bids on the project are expected to be approved in September. Traffic lanes are expected to be lengthened and added at Harrisburg Road near Central Baptist Church and at the corner of Parker Road and Southwest Drive.

He says that trail work at Craighead Forest Park is expected to be completed this year, and a dog park at Craighead Forest Park will be located near Fort Rotary. You can view the entire state of the city address here.