'Nothing Less Than Nixonian': Democrats React To Comey Firing

For months, Democrats in Congress have criticized and questioned FBI Director James Comey for his handling of last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server.

That doesn't mean they're not outraged and concerned by President Trump's surprising Tuesday evening decision to fire Comey.

The general gist of Democratic reaction: Trump's decision should be viewed not in light of Comey's past missteps, but instead, in the context of the FBI's ongoing investigation into whether or not members of Trump's presidential campaign coordinated or colluded with Russian operatives aimed at disrupting last year's presidential election.

"While the White House is under investigation by the FBI, firing the head of the FBI raises massive questions, and the Senate should get to the bottom of it," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. "America needs to have confidence that the Department of Justice will fill its traditional role of following the facts fearlessly, and prosecuting whomever has violated the law no matter the office they hold."

In near-unanimity, Democrats are calling for a special prosecutor to take charge of the FBI's Russia investigation, which Comey made public earlier this year when testifying in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

"This is nothing less than Nixonian," said Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, a longtime senior Judiciary Committee member, in a statement. "The president's action, and the way it has been handled, is shocking. No one should accept President Trump's absurd justification that he is now concerned that FBI Director Comey treated Secretary Clinton unfairly."

"Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein now has no choice but to appoint a Special Counsel. His integrity, and the integrity of the entire Justice Department, are at stake," said Leahy. "There simply is no avoiding the compelling fact that this cascading situation demands the prompt appointment of an independent Special Counsel to pick up the pieces of these investigations."

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who shared the 2016 Democratic ticket with Clinton, tweeted, "Trump firing Comey shows how frightened the Admin is over Russia investigation."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was notably much more muted. The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, she blasted Comey during a hearing last week for his decision to send a letter to Congress about the Clinton email investigation in the final days of the presidential campaign.

"President Trump called me at 5:30 p.m. and indicated he would be removing Director Comey, saying the FBI needed a change," Feinstein said in a statement. "The next FBI director must be strong and independent and will receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee."

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, is supporting Trump's move, saying Comey's actions "have prompted concern from across the political spectrum and from career law enforcement experts."

"The handling of the Clinton email investigation is a clear example of how Comey's decisions have called into question the trust and political independence of the FBI," Grassley said in a statement. "In my efforts to get answers, the FBI, under Comey's leadership, has been slow or failed to provide information that Comey himself pledged to provide."

Earlier Tuesday, Comey sent a letter to the Judiciary Committee correcting testimony he gave last week, in which he misstated key details about the emails discovered on former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner's personal computer, which prompted Comey to send his October letter.

"It sounds to me from reading the president's letter that he lost confidence in him and he serves at the pleasure of the president," Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a member of Senate Republican leadership, said Tuesday evening. "While I believe Director Comey to be a good man and an honorable man, I hope the president can now find somebody who can be a strong and independent leader for the department. It's really important for the country."

