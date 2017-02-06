Northwest Arkansas at slight risk for severe weather Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Parts of Arkansas could see stormy weather late Monday and early Tuesday with damaging winds and large hail the biggest threats.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says parts of the state are at a slight risk Monday for bad weather, including Fort Smith and Fayetteville. Forecasters say isolated thunderstorms could develop Monday afternoon, but the main threat will be later in the evening.

The stormy weather is coupled with unseasonably warm temperatures. Forecasters say high temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s, then a cold front is set to move through the state.