The city of Newport will host the ninth annual Delta Visual Arts Show this Saturday, February 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a variety of venues in the downtown area of the city. KASU's Marty Scarbrough spoke with Jon Chadwell, steering committee chairperson for the event, who described in detail the events which will occur in Newport on Saturday.