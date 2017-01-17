New A-State Study Abroad Director Named

JONESBORO — Jeanne d’Arc Gomis (pronounced Zan dark Gohmes), a multilingual professional with over 13 years of experience in international education, U.S. and international member relations management and study abroad advising, has been named the director of the Study Abroad Programs at Arkansas State University.

“It is with honor and great pleasure that I am joining the Office of Global Initiatives at Arkansas State University as director of Study Abroad Programs,” stated Gomis. “I look forward to engaging the campus constituencies in promoting study abroad opportunities that respond to the different needs of our students and educators.”

Gomis starts her new job Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Study Abroad Programs are part of A-State’s Office of Global Initiatives. Study Abroad is an academic experience outside the U.S. in which students interact with persons of another culture and participate in programs that are not available at A-State.



“We are excited to welcome Jeanne d’Arc Gomis to A-State as the new director of the Study Abroad Program,” said Dr. Karen Wheeler, senior associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “She is exceedingly well-qualified and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will greatly benefit our students interested in studying abroad.”

Prior to joining Arkansas State, Gomis was the regional director of International Member Relations for International Student Exchange Programs (ISEP) in Arlington, Va. The non-profit educational organization helps students to overcome financial and academic barriers to study abroad.

She also worked four years as the director and oversaw Africa, the Middle East and central southeast U.S. During her time with ISEP, Gomis managed membership relations with institutions in her region, prepared development plans, reports and budgets. Additionally, she established new summer programs in Senegal and France.

“We are thrilled to have Jeanne d'Arc Gomis join Arkansas State University as the director of the Study Abroad Program,” commented Dr. Thilla Sivakumaran, executive director of Global Initiatives. “Her knowledge and experience with study abroad programs is extensive. She will be a tremendous asset.”



From 2006 until 2012, she worked at Appalachian State University, starting out as a study abroad adviser. She became the assistant director of International Student Exchange and Study Abroad (ISESA) department and served as the interim director during the 2010-11 year.



While at Appalachian State, she implemented and managed ISESA Studio Abroad software and oversaw recruitment and student application screening. In addition to advising and registering international exchange students, Gomis managed the program’s website and worked with the school’s financial aid office, registrar’s office, academic advising student accounts and other campus constituencies to help foster the study abroad program.

Gomis spent two years as a teaching assistant in the Department of French and Italian at the University of Minnesota. She began her career as the assistant director for study abroad at the West African Research Center in Dakar, Senegal.

Gomis earned a Master of Arts degree in Comparative and International Development Education, from the University of Minnesota in 2005. In 2002, she came to Minnesota as a visiting student. She received an associate degree in English literature in 1996 from Cheikh Anta Diop University (UCAD) in Dakar and her master of business administration and tourism from UCAD in 1998.

She is fluent in six languages, including Wolof (a language of Senegal and some countries in west Africa), French, English, Spanish, Creole and Mandjack (another language spoken in Senegal, France and the Gambia).

# # #