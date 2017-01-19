KASU

Missouri Republicans push right to work bill forward

By 3 hours ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill prohibiting mandatory union fees in workplaces is moving to the Missouri Senate after winning House approval.

The 100-59 vote Thursday by the House comes after Republican supermajorities made the so-called right-to-work law a priority for this year.

If the law passes, employees won't be required to pay union fees, even though the union may still be required to represent all employees.

Proponents of right to work say the laws give workers more freedom and will bring more jobs to the state. Opponents argue that it will take power away from unions and lead to lower wages.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon had vetoed similar legislation. But new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has pledged to sign it into law if it also passes the Senate.

Tags: 
Missouri
Politics

Related Content

Right to work up for debate in Missouri House

By Jan 18, 2017

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A contentious right-to-work bill to ban mandatory union fees is set to be debated by the Missouri House.

On Wednesday, the Republican-led House is expected to take up the measure for an initial vote of approval. A final vote to send the legislation to the Senate could come as early as Thursday.

GOP legislative leaders strongly support right to work. It's on the fast-track to passage now backers have support from the state's new Republican governor, Eric Greitens.

The Latest: GOP lawmakers to get to work on Greitens' agenda

By Jan 18, 2017
Wikipedia

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' State of the State address Tuesday (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Republican legislative leaders are planning to get to work quickly on some of the priorities outlined by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in his first State of the State address.

In a nearly 40-minute speech Tuesday night, the new Republican governor said Missouri could grow its economy by limiting union powers and liability lawsuits against businesses, cutting state regulations and revamping its tax laws.