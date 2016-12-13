Missouri labor union leader seeks to ban right-to-work laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri labor union leader is proposing to take the battle over so-called right-to-work laws to a vote of the people.

Missouri AFL-CIO President Mike Louis has filed several versions of an initiative petition with the secretary of state's office that would ask voters to amend the constitution to ensure union negotiating rights.

Louis concedes that the Republican-led Legislature and incoming Republican Gov. Eric Greitens are likely to enact a right-to-work law during the 2017 session that prohibits mandatory union fees in workplaces.

The proposed constitutional amendment targeted for the 2018 ballot would reverse that by granting employers and employees the right to negotiate contracts requiring all employees to pay fees covering the costs of union representation.