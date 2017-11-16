Man found unfit for trial over Ten Commandments destruction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A man charged with crashing his vehicle into Arkansas' Ten Commandments display nearly three years after he was accused of destroying a monument at Oklahoma's Capitol has been found mentally unfit to go to trial.

A Pulaski County judge on Thursday found Michael Tate Reed unfit to proceed and ordered him to be held by the state hospital for further evaluation. Judge Chris Piazza set a September 2018 hearing on Reed's mental status.

Reed faces a felony criminal mischief charge for destroying Arkansas' privately funded Ten Commandments statue in late June, less than 24 hours after it had been installed outside the state Capitol. Reed was arrested in the 2014 destruction of Oklahoma's Ten Commandments monument, but prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges in that case.