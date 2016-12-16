Man convicted in Arkansas killings resentenced

ASH FLAT, Ark. (AP) — A man who has been on death row for the 1986 killings of a man and a woman has been resentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Batesville Guard (https://guardonline.com/?p=225354) reports Steven Victor Wertz was resentenced Tuesday by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The high court overturned Wertz's 2007 death sentence earlier this year. The court's majority opinion said a lower court jury did not fill out two separate sets of sentencing documents for the two capital murder charges against Wertz in the deaths of Kathy and Terry Watts of Ash Flat.

The couple was found fatally shot on New Year's Eve in their home. Their baby was found unharmed near their bodies.

Wertz lived in Oklahoma at the time of the killings.

