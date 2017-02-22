Little Rock record label releases 1963 garage band recording

The Little Rock-based Psych of the South record label recently released "Baby Doll," a CD featuring music by a 1960s band called the Playboys, which was a group of teenagers from Pine Bluff. The group performed regularly in the region around Pine Bluff in the early 1960s. Under the name The Magnificent Seven, the group released a 45 rpm single in 1962 on the Vee-Eight record label. An unreleased, live recording of the band from 1963 was discover

KASU's Marty Scarbrough talks with Harold Ott, owner of the Little Rock-based Psych of the South record label, about the recent release of a 1963 recording by the Pine Bluff band The Playboys.

ed, and the new CD features that recording and both sides of the 45 rpm record.

KASU's Marty Scarbrough spoke with Harold Ott, owner of the Psych of the South record label. They discussed the mission of the record label and the music of The Playboys.