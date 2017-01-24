Little Rock-based Windstream to eliminate 164 jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas-based Windstream Holdings says it has eliminated 164 jobs, including 25 in Little Rock.

Windstream spokesman David Avery says the job cuts came from various areas, including engineering, finance and information technology. Avery tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2jNgATd) that Windstream has about 12,000 employees, including 1,450 in Little Rock.

Avery says the job cuts are unrelated to Windstream's planned takeover of EarthLink. The companies received approval for the merger last week from the Federal Communications Commission, but they still need the OK from state regulators and the companies' shareholders.

Both companies provide internet service, cloud computing and other services. Avery says the Windstream corporate headquarters will remain in Little Rock following the merger.

