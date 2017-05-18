KASU's Mike Doyle Interviews A-State Alum about 60th Anniversary

During our KASU Sixtieth Anniversary celebration, we’ve been broadcasting historical features like this one, produced by station manager Mike Doyle. Mike interviewed an A-State alumnus who has had a long career in broadcast and print media advertising sales after working at KASU during his years as a student majoring in radio-television. Listen to the entire interview above.

Sonny Hildebrand was a 1971 A-State radio-television graduate who was interviewed by KASU station manager on May 12.