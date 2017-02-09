KASU

Junk Food Ban For Food Stamps Dies Senate Committee Death

By 27 minutes ago
Originally published on February 8, 2017 5:42 pm

 

By the closest of voice votes the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee rejected legislation from one of its own. 
 
 
House Bill 1035 by state Rep. Mary Bentley (R-Perryville) would have prohibited the expenditure of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dollars on soda, candy, chips and other junk foods. 
 
 
The committee is comprised of eight members — six Republicans and Eddie Cheatham (D-Crossett) and Stephanie Flowers (D-Pine Bluff). The voice vote was so close that chair Cecile Bledsoe (R-Rogers) hesitated before calling it for the nays.
 
 
Afterward, Bentley chalked it up to one thing.
 

"Lobbyists' pressure. For sure. That's obviously why the Farm Bill runs into any pressure whenever anybody tries to do anything to limit — it's big money, it's huge money, it's $80 billion a year. I think I'm going to ask our Washington delegation [of congressmen] to see what they can do about it nationally."
 
 
Bentley initially said her bill was about the health of the state’s most vulnerable, but under scrutiny, particularly from Pine Bluff Democratic Senator Stephanie Flowers, Bentley said lawmakers should protect taxpayers' interests, the ones funding food stamps.
 
 
"I want to bring up an aspect of — this is taxpayers' dollars that we're using. So I think when when we're doing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, we can take tax dollars and say, we don't really need candy and soda purchased. Because folks are getting up everyday, I have my employees who get up every day and work eight hours, stand on their feet, run a machine, so they can provide tax dollars to give to folks, and I don't think it's too much to ask. We just want to limit the soft drinks and candy."
 
 
What might have initially been paper checks or promissory notes are now Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, cards, and House Bill 1035 would have disqualified soda, candy, chips and other junk foods from purchase. It also would have required additional spending from grocers, convenience marts and other food suppliers to invest in technology and/or man hours to accomodate the restrictions. 
 

Sonja Hubbard is CEO of EZ Mart, and she said that each time a state enacts such regulations on interstate businesses, a company has to comply in one place and not in another. Charlie Spakes represents the Arkansas Retail Grocers Association. The average food stamp recipient spends about twice the benefit on food and supplies, he said, so every time a restriction is enacted, folks simply move something from the food stamp side to the cash side.
 
 
A representative from Edward's Food Stores as well as the Arkansas Beverage Association also opposed the bill before the committee.
 

 
 
Sen. Scott Flippo (R-Bull Shoals) was Bentley's biggest supporter, asking pointed questions of each of the food industry lobbyists. 
 
 
If food stamp recipients couldn't buy junk food, he asked Edwards' representative Paul Rowton, "would they not buy broccoli, and zucchini, and trout?"
 
 
"We would rather they spend money on that," Rowton said.
 
 
Fresh foods are typically more expensive and a loss-leader because of their perishability. 
 
 
Bentley said she wouldn’t reintroduce the bill this session. Instead, she said, she’s going to reach out to Arkansas’s congressional delegation and see if she can’t affect her changes nationally. After all, it’s a new administration with a more common sense approach, she said.
 
Copyright 2017 Arkansas Public Media. To see more, visit Arkansas Public Media.

Tags: 
Arkansas
health
Funding
2017 legislative session

Related Content

Despite GOP Split, Bill Banning Purchase Of Junk Food With Food Stamps Advances

By Jan 31, 2017

The Arkansas House advanced a restriction on food stamps, or SNAP, that would ban the purchase of junk food.

If approved by the federal government, the measure would make Arkansas the first state to ban the purchase of junk food with food stamps. 

In what was an unusually close vote for the chamber, 55-39, state Representative Mary Bentley of Perryville pushed through her bill.

Arkansas Food Stamps Junk Food Ban Advances In Legislature

By Jan 18, 2017

The first step toward restricting the use of food stamps in Arkansas has been taken by the state legislature. The House Public Health Committee voted 12-6 on Tuesday to back a bill intended to ban the purchase of junk food under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Republican State Representative Mary Bentley of Perryville said lowering the state’s high obesity rate is her driving reason for sponsoring a measure to ban items like soda and chips.

Bill to bank junk food purchase with food stamps in AR

By Dec 12, 2016

 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Food stamps could not be used to buy junk food in Arkansas under a bill filed for the coming legislative session.

The bill by Republican Rep. Mary Bentley of Perryville calls for the state Department of Human Services to ask for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as food stamps.