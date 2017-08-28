Jonesboro PD names new Public Relations Officer

This release from the Jonesboro Police Department:

Cpl. Dave McDaniel has been named as the new Public Relations Officer for the Jonesboro Police Department. Cpl. McDaniel has been with JPD for 19 years and has previously served as a detective. His most recent assignment was with the Patrol Division where he worked on first shift patrol and was a field training officer. He is also a certified law enforcement instructor.

Upon the retirement of Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes, Chief Rick Elliott decided to take a new approach with the department's public relations strategy. Cpl. McDaniel and Sgt. Cassie Brandon will both work together to keep the public informed about what is going in with their police department as part of JPD's new Public Relations Office. The Public Relations Office will be responsible for media relations, community outreach, and recruiting efforts and will look for new opportunities for the police department and the public to work together.