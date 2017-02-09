KASU

Governor Signs Bill Changing Arkansas Higher Education Funding

By 20 minutes ago
Originally published on February 8, 2017 2:38 pm

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a bill that links college and university funding to factors such as the number of students who complete their degrees.

Hutchinson on Wednesday signed the bill that requires the state to adopt a "performance-based" model for funding higher education rather than basing the money on enrollment.

Hutchinson has said he'll call for increasing higher education funding by $10 million in 2018 if the plan was approved.

The state's colleges and universities received about $733 million in the state's current $5.3 billion budget, and that funding would not change in the fiscal year that begins July 1 under the governor's proposed budget.

Hutchinson says the new formula "will encourage and empower" students to obtain their degree, license or certificate in a timely manner.

Copyright 2017 KUAR-FM. To see more, visit KUAR-FM.

Tags: 
Arkansas
Education
Higher Education
Funding
Asa Hutchinson
2017 legislative session

Related Content

Bill To Change Arkansas Higher Education Funding Model Advances

By Jan 25, 2017

Legislation that would change how Arkansas public colleges and universities are funded was approved Tuesday by the House Education Committee. It now heads to the full House for consideration.

The "outcomes-based" funding model would incorporate factors like the number of students completing degrees, how long it takes to do, and how many graduate and then get jobs in their degree field or complete another degree. State Higher Education Director Maria Markham says it would be more effective than the current model, which is based on enrollment.