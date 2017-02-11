KASU
Arkansas Roots

Gospel Music Artist Jekalyn Carr Talks about Grammy Nod, Inspirations, and Movie Project

  • Jekalyn Carr is a national Gospel music recording artist from West Memphis, AR. She was nominated for her first Grammy Award and will be attending the ceremony which will air on Sunday, February 12 at 7pm on CBS.
    Jekalyn Carr Official Website

The Grammy’s are right around the corner, and 4 music artists from Northeast Arkansas were nominated.  One of the nominees, Jekalyn Carr, is a Gospel music recording artist from West Memphis who had her first hit single at the age of 14.  

Now, at 19, Carr been nominated for a Grammy for her latest song “You’re Bigger,” which is her first nomination.  Plus, she will be performing the song at the awards ceremony live.

Carr talks about reaction to the news of her receiving the nomination.  She also talks about what her inspiration is for writing and singing.  Plus, she gives details on an upcoming movie project she will be involved in.

Carr will be at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, which airs live on Sunday, February 12th at 7pm on CBS.

You can learn more about Carr by checking out her official website and following her on Facebook.

