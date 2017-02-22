Freedom Of Information Act Exemption Bill Filed For Arkansas Governor's Mansion

The latest in a series of bills to exempt security details from the Freedom of Information Act has been filed in the Arkansas Legislature. Keeping information about the Governor’s Mansion secret from the public is the objective of Republican State Representative DeAnne Vaught of Horatio in southwest Arkansas.

Data about officers and surveillance footage are among the areas which could be kept a state secret. Other measures are also being considered to limit public access to information about public schools and universities and Capitol police.



