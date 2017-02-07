Former secretary of state launches 'Let America Vote' effort

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three months after losing his bid for the U.S. Senate, former Democratic Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander is launching an organization that's taking a new approach to fight what he calls voter suppression efforts.

Kander on Tuesday announced an organization called Let America Vote. A 27-member advisory board includes elected officials from across the country, communications leaders, and activists that include Martin Luther King III, the son of the slain civil rights leader.

Kander says challenges to voter identification laws have typically come in the courts. He says Let America Vote takes a different approach, seeking to inform public opinion.

Kander is a former Army intelligence officer who was elected secretary of state in 2012. He lost in the 2016 Senate race to incumbent Republican Roy Blunt.