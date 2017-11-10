Ex-Arkansas lawmaker ordered to repay city attorney salary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A former state lawmaker from northeast Arkansas is being ordered to repay the salary he received as a city attorney while he was also a member of the House of Representatives.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that former Rep. Wes Wagner must repay $26,231 to the city of Manila for his salary in 2013 and 2014 while he was serving in the House and being paid by the state.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen ruled that Wagner's employment with the city violated the state Constitution's restriction on lawmakers holding other state government jobs while in office.

Wagner argued that laws regulating how cities hire their attorneys exempted him from the restriction.

Wagner was a Democrat who was defeated for re-election in 2014. He switched to the Republican Party, but lost in the 2016 GOP primary.

