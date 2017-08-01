KASU

Eight Apply for Vacant Ward 5 Seat in Jonesboro

Eight Jonesboro residents have applied to fill the vacant Ward 5, Position 1 seat on the city council. 

The applicants are:

  • L.J. Bryant 
  • Tom Fielder 
  • Lynda Hogue
  • Vince Pearcy
  • Angela Sparks
  • T.J. Thompson
  • Todd Wilcox
  • Rennell Woods  

They will be given a chance to address the full council at Tuesday night’s meeting. 

The city council accepted applications to fill the seat vacated by Darrel Dover.  Dover announced in July that he would be stepping down after serving 14 years on the council to move to northwest Arkansas with his wife. 

Dover's replacement will complete his term which expires December 31, 2018.  The meeting will be at 5:30 at the Municipal Building Council Chambers. 

A Public Works Committee meeting will also be held Tuesday in the council chambers at 5. 

