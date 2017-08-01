Eight Apply for Vacant Ward 5 Seat in Jonesboro

Eight Jonesboro residents have applied to fill the vacant Ward 5, Position 1 seat on the city council.

The applicants are:

L.J. Bryant

Tom Fielder

Lynda Hogue

Vince Pearcy

Angela Sparks

T.J. Thompson

Todd Wilcox

Rennell Woods

They will be given a chance to address the full council at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The city council accepted applications to fill the seat vacated by Darrel Dover. Dover announced in July that he would be stepping down after serving 14 years on the council to move to northwest Arkansas with his wife.

Dover's replacement will complete his term which expires December 31, 2018. The meeting will be at 5:30 at the Municipal Building Council Chambers.

A Public Works Committee meeting will also be held Tuesday in the council chambers at 5.