DHS Reports On How Arkansas Works Is Working

Each month, Arkansas Works, the state’s Medicaid expansion program which provides health coverage for low income residents, refers new and renewed enrollees in the program to the Department of Workforce Services. The Arkansas Department of Human Services issued a report Monday on the number of enrollees referred to employment services this year.

In the first quarter of the year 144,716 referrals were made. According to the report from DHS, the number of people actually acting on those referrals rose from 628 in January to 2,792 in April.

During that time period, 5,413 of the 6,461 people who took advantage of workforce training or resumé services offered by Workforce Services, reported getting a job.

