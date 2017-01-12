KASU

City of Jonesboro Announces MLK Holiday Sanitation Schedule

By KASU Newsroom 59 minutes ago
  • City of Jonesboro

The City of Jonesboro will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16. As such, the sanitation schedule has been revised and changes are outlined below.

  • Monday, January 16 - CLOSED
  • Tuesday, January 17 - Monday and Tuesday Routes
  • Wednesday, January 18 - Finish Tuesday and Wednesday Routes
  • Thursday, January 19 - Thursday Route
  • Friday, January 20 - Friday Route

If the Tuesday route doesn't get fully picked up on Tuesday, they will finish it first thing Wednesday morning.

Feel free to call the Sanitation Department at 870-932-7520 with further questions.

###

Press release from the City of Jonesboro.

Tags: 
Local and Regional News
City of Jonesboro