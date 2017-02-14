Chancellor's position for A-State announced; new hire by June 1

Arkansas State University has announced that it has opened the search for a new permanent chancellor in Jonesboro. System president Dr. Charles Welch made the announcement in an email sent to members within the university system. Please view the entire letter below:

Campus Community,

I am pleased to announce that we are officially launching the search for the next chancellor of Arkansas State University. Your feedback, as well as the significant input of the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee, resulted in the position announcement linked below. We also now have a search website located at AState.edu/ChancellorSearch.

View the Position Announcement

We will immediately begin publishing the position announcement. We will utilize a number of publications including The Chronicle of Higher Education, InsideHigherEd.com, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, HigherEdJobs.com, Diverse Issues in Higher Education, and the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities job site. We will also disseminate the announcement through a large database we have developed. I would encourage you to share the document with your professional associations as well.

We will accept nominations and applications until the position is filled. However, we will begin our priority review of applications on April 17th.Our goal is to narrow the list of candidates and ultimately bring finalists to campus during the month of May. I hope to name our next chancellor around June 1.

If at any time during this search process you have questions, concerns, thoughts or suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact any member of the search advisory committee or me directly. I am excited about this search process and am confident we will attract a very strong pool of candidates to lead our university.