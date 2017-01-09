Census: Arkansas sees increase in work-related deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A recent census says a majority of Arkansas' work-related deaths in 2015 were linked to transportation.

The Arkansas Department of Labor's census shows the state had 74 work-related deaths in 2015. That is up from 67 the previous year.

More than half of the 2015 deaths, about 55 percent, were the result of transportation incidents. The transportation-related fatalities include 33 roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicles, three aircraft incidents and one water vehicle incident.

The Southwest Times Record (http://bit.ly/2i5OaGz) reports that Arkansas is one of 21 states experiencing an increase in work-related deaths.

