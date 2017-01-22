Can't Say Beans and Greens without Bee Gees - 1/27 Weekend

Travel Writer for Arkansas Parks Kim Williams LOVES January. She loves this month so much that she wanted the weekend of the 27th to start a day earlier... on the 26th!

Williams tells KASU's Mark Smith about a special concert taking place in Southeast Arkansas honoring the Bee Gees on the 26th. She also has the "dish" on another event for that weekend revolving around "B's" and "G's", as in "Beans and Greens." It's a cook off for the best beans, greens, and cornbread in the South.

Plus, for those interested in nature, Williams will take you to south central Arkansas to check out Eagles in the winter. Finally, a famous landscape artist will be on display in a central Arkansas gallery.

Featured stops in this episode include Little Rock, Helena-West Helena, and Bismarck.