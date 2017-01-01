Bumpers, Thornton key Arkansas notables who died in 2016

LITTLE ROCK (AP) --A former U.S. senator who defended an impeached president and a former U.S. representative who helped draft articles of impeachment against another president are among the notable Arkansans who died during 2016.

Former governor and Sen. Dale Bumpers died New Year's Day at age 90 and former U.S. Rep. Ray Thornton died April 13 at age 87.

Bumpers defended then-President Bill Clinton, who was on trial in the U.S. Senate after being impeached by the House while Thornton was a member of the House Judiciary Committee and helped draft articles of impeachment against then-President Richard Nixon, who later resigned.

Other notable Arkansans who died during the year include former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Hannah, former justices Donald Corbin and Bradley Jesson and former state House Speaker Hayes McClerkin.