Auditors flag spending in Arkansas treasurer's office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas auditors have found that the state treasurer's office has spent state funding on events, meals, gifts and personal purchases without a reasonable business purpose.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that auditors told lawmakers Thursday that state Treasurer Dennis Milligan's office made the purchases between June 2015 and February 2017. They say the office spent almost $4,300 on catered events and meals, almost $840 for gifts and more than $800 in personal purchases.

Deputy Legislative Auditor Jon Moore says Arkansas law bans a state constitutional officer or their employees from spending state funding for personal use, maintenance and operation of the office.

Milligan wrote a letter to auditors that said his office thought the expenditures were a legitimate expense. He says purchases now require approval from a supervisor and a chief deputy treasurer.

