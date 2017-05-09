ASU-TV Lands Hollywood Interview

A Communications degree student due to graduate this week from Arkansas State University finished off her college journalism career with an interview with Hollywood actor and director Stephen Baldwin filmed at the university's television studio.

“I’m a little nervous,” Destiny Quinn admitted as she paced around, anxiously checking her phone every few minutes for a text from Baldwin, who was running late but had promised her an interview about politics, his acting career and life in general.



Quinn, the daughter of longtime KAIT-TV anchor Diana Davis, got some advice from her mom as she waited for the big interview about how to sit and when to look at the cameras before Davis had to rush off to anchor the evening newscasts.

When Baldwin arrived, he asked for some powder and a few minutes to change his shirt.

“Isn’t that just like a Hollywood guy, to show up late and ask for 10 more minutes?” he joked.

After they discussed the Christian movies that Baldwin has in the works, Quinn dared to ask the question that everyone wanted to know: What does Stephen, an unapologetic Trump supporter, think of his famous older brother Alec’s impersonations of Trump on Saturday Night Live?

“I’m here to break a big scoop here, Destiny, on your program. I really believe that Alec Baldwin plays Donald Trump on SNL because he actually secretly is a Trump supporter,” said Baldwin, who also added that he was just kidding.

Baldwin, who turns 51 on May 12, starred in Threesome (1994) and The Usual Suspects (1995) among other films and many appearances on reality TV, such as Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Apprentice. Recently, he’s also been known as an evangelical Christian involved in charities and conservative politics.

