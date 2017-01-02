Arkansas Prosecutor says Christmas shooting justified

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A prosecutor says no police officers will face charges for the fatal shooting of a Mississippi man on Christmas Day.

Prosecutor Don McSpadden tells the Batesville Daily Guard (http://bit.ly/2hK4rkd) that the death of 33-year-old Joseph Garcia was "tragic but justified." Garcia, who was from Collinsville, Mississippi, died in the shooting Dec. 25 near Batesville, about 75 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Authorities say Garcia was shot by police after a standoff that lasted more than three hours. Authorities have said officers opened fire after Garcia fired his gun at police. No officers were hurt.

McSpadden says he viewed videos of the shooting several times before making his decision. McSpadden announced his decision before taking over Sunday as a circuit judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit.

