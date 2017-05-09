Arkansas Lawmakers Named To Panel Studying Tax Cuts

Ten Republicans and six Democrats have been named to serve on a legislative task force that will recommend tax cuts before the 2019 session.

House Speaker Jeremy Gillam and Senate President Jonathan Dismang on Monday named their appointees to the Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force, created as part of a $50 million income tax cut plan approved by lawmakers this year.

The Senate's Republican members are Sens. Bart Hester, Missy Irvin, Dave Wallace, Dismang and Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren. Its Democratic members are Senate Minority Leader Keith Ingram, Sen. Joyce Elliott and Sen. Larry Teague.

The House Republican members are Reps. Joe Jett, Frances Cavenaugh, Jim Dotson, Lane Jean and House Majority Leader Mathew Pitsch. Its Democratic members are Reps. Bob Johnson, Warwick Sabin and Kenneth Ferguson.

