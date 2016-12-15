Arkansas to get nearly $53,000 in Ashley Madison settlement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' attorney general says the state will receive nearly $53,000 in a settlement with the owner of the Ashley Madison adultery dating website.

The agreement is part of a $1.6 million settlement that will be paid to 13 states and the District of Columbia following an investigation led by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission into a massive breach of the company's computer systems and the outing of millions of its members. Ashley Madison is owned by Toronto-based Ruby Corp.

Hackers breached the company's systems in July 2015 and then posted the information online a month later after the company didn't comply with their demands to shut down Ashley Madison.