Arkansas Board of Health approves marijuana-user rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Board of Health has unanimously approved rules that govern the issuance of marijuana-user registration cards, and the labeling and testing of the drug.

Robert Brech, the Department of Health's chief attorney, tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2ptmqy5) the department's staff made a few technical revisions since receiving board approval in January before submitting the final version of the rules Thursday.

The regulations approved also would allow visitors from other states to use their medical marijuana cards in Arkansas.

Brech says the rules will go to the Legislative Council for permanent approval in May.

Arkansas voters approved the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment in November, legalizing the possession and sale of medical marijuana in the state.

