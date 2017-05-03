Arkansas Activities Association announces reclassifications

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — New school enrollment numbers will shake up the classifications used in Arkansas school activities.

The Arkansas Activities Association released school enrollment numbers for the 2018-2020 reclassification cycle on Tuesday. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pwx9HK), Texarkana will drop down to Class 5A, while Sylvan Hills in Pulaski County will move up to Class 6A.

Mills, in Little Rock, will drop to Class 4A while Huntsville moves up to Class 5A. Pine Bluff Dollarway will also drop down to Class 3A.

According to the enrollment numbers, Springdale's two high schools are the state's largest schools in attendance, followed by Cabot, Conway and Fayetteville.