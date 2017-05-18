Area Lions club gets $10,000 for flood assistance

[l-r] Pocahontas Lions Club Secretary/Treasurer David White and President Brenda White receive a $10,000 Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) check from Lions District 7-0 District Disaster Relief Chair Pat Snodgrass.Credit Charles Hartwig, District Public Relations ChairEdit | Remove

This press release comes from the Arkansas Lions Club, District 7-0:

The Lions service clubs of Northeast Arkansas in Lions District 7-0 have received an emergency $10,000 grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) to help flood victims. District 7-0 Governor Bill Levins of Jonesboro said that the funds are being distributed in the Pocahontas area with the assistance of the Pocahontas Lions Club. Levins indicated that the grant is an example of how Lions carry out their motto of “We Serve” during their centennial anniversary of the service organization – which is the largest one in the world.

The initial assistance to flood victims in the Pocahontas area provided by the Lions of District 7-0 came in the form of the district’s disaster relief trailer being used to distribute personal health and safety items, including flashlights, as part of the organization’s ALERT project, led by Past District Governor Pat Snodgrass of Jonesboro.