About 80 members of Arkansas National Guard headed to Kuwait

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — About 80 members of the Arkansas National Guard are headed to the Middle East for a deployment in Kuwait.

A send-off ceremony was held Sunday at Camp Robinson for members of the 77th Combat Aviation Brigade. The group includes aviation support personnel who will provide helicopter maintenance and operation in Kuwait.

Officials with the Guard say about 400 Arkansans are now deployed to Kuwait, while another 700 National Guard members are stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas, as they prepare for a deployment to Africa.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kixRp7) that the Guard has additional deployments planned in the spring and summer to Central America and Kosovo.

