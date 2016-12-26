-12/31 Weekend

For those ready to celebrate the first weekend of 2017, Travel Writer Kim Williams has a list of events that are sure to thrill!

First, Williams tells us how State Parks all across Arkansas are celebrating the new year in a special way- hiking! Break in the new year with a trek through nature's beauty.

Bird watchers will love William's information on a scientific mystery that happens every year when a flock of swans descends on an Arkansan lake for the winter.

For the collectors, Williams has the details on an Annual Collector's Show full of curated works that are sure to please everyone, from a newcomer to a seasoned collector. All this and more, in this episode of Traveling Arkansas.

Featured stops in this episode include Newport, Heber Springs, Little Rock, and State Parks all across Arkansas.